The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 30, 2023
Ballet dancers perform during a rehearsal of The Nutcracker in Leeds, trees in autumn colours in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ifwd
Ballet dancers perform during the final dress rehearsal of The Nutcracker at the Grand Theatre in Leeds, Britain on Nov 28.
PHOTO : REUTERS
An aerial photo showing people riding boat among trees in autumn colours at a park in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. on Nov 29.
PHOTO : AFP
A photo taken on Nov 28, shows the lignite-fired power station operated by German energy giant RWE behind field with rapeseed in Niederaussem, Germany. The 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.
PHOTO : AFP
Thailand's Uthen Kukheaw returns the ball against Kosovo's Adrien Uka during the men's singles group stage match on the first day of the World Teqball Championships in Bangkok on Nov 29.
PHOTO : AFP
Participants arrive at the venue of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Nov 29. The central focus of the November 30 to December 12 COP28 talks will be a damning stocktaking of the world's limited progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
PHOTO : AFP
Pope Francis poses with the Italian Finance guards cadets (Guardia di Finanza) at the end of the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on Nov 29.
PHOTO : AFP
Robots dressed in Santa Claus costumes perform a dance routine at the "Sagami Robot Town" display on the first day of the 2023 International Robot Exhibition at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center in Tokyo on Nov 29.
PHOTO : AFP
Benfica supporters cheer during the UEFA Champions League first round group D football match between SL Benfica and FC Inter Milan at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on Nov 29.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial photograph taken on Nov 29 shows a car driving on a road surrounded by a forest covered by snow in the Vosges Mountains near Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle, eastern France.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top