Today in Pictures, Nov 30, 2023

Ballet dancers perform during a rehearsal of The Nutcracker in Leeds, trees in autumn colours in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ballet dancers perform during the final dress rehearsal of The Nutcracker at the Grand Theatre in Leeds, Britain on Nov 28. PHOTO : REUTERS
An aerial photo showing people riding boat among trees in autumn colours at a park in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. on Nov 29. PHOTO : AFP
A photo taken on Nov 28, shows the lignite-fired power station operated by German energy giant RWE behind field with rapeseed in Niederaussem, Germany. The 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. PHOTO : AFP
Thailand's Uthen Kukheaw returns the ball against Kosovo's Adrien Uka during the men's singles group stage match on the first day of the World Teqball Championships in Bangkok on Nov 29. PHOTO : AFP
Participants arrive at the venue of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Nov 29. The central focus of the November 30 to December 12 COP28 talks will be a damning stocktaking of the world's limited progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions. PHOTO : AFP
Pope Francis poses with the Italian Finance guards cadets (Guardia di Finanza) at the end of the weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican on Nov 29. PHOTO : AFP
Robots dressed in Santa Claus costumes perform a dance routine at the "Sagami Robot Town" display on the first day of the 2023 International Robot Exhibition at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center in Tokyo on Nov 29. PHOTO : AFP
Benfica supporters cheer during the UEFA Champions League first round group D football match between SL Benfica and FC Inter Milan at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on Nov 29. PHOTO : AFP
An aerial photograph taken on Nov 29 shows a car driving on a road surrounded by a forest covered by snow in the Vosges Mountains near Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle, eastern France. PHOTO : AFP

