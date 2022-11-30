Today in Pictures, Nov 30, 2022

Christmas illuminations in London, Creatures of the Night show at Singapore Night Safari and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Shoppers and pedestrians pass under the Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 29 November 2022. Britain's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) was considering activating its emergency blackout and asking households to reduce the amount of energy they use for the first time but it was avoided after more overseas electricity import was secured. EPA
A man covers himself in beach sand as therapy in Banda Aceh on November 30, 2022. AFP
An Iran fan celebrates prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. AFP
Crib enthusiast Omar Camilleri arranges figurines of angels on a Neapolitan crib, which spans some five meters (16 feet) and includes several figurines which date back to the 18th century, as part of the Christmas preparations at St Paul's Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina, Malta November 29, 2022. REUTERS
An undated picture shows the detail in a pre-Hispanic wall painting with mythological scenes uncovered near the Lambayeque town of Illimo in northern Peru, after decades it was considered lost by archaeologists. - A team of archaeologists led by Swiss Sam Ghavanmi found a 1,000-year-old mural, known as the "Huaca Pintada", which had been lost in 1916 after tomb raiders and treasure hunters discovered it. AFP
A couple visit at the Al Masrah Park in Doha Doha on November 29, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. AFP
A boatman steers a boat along the Jehlum River during a foggy morning in Srinagar on November 30, 2022. AFP
Standing beside a makeshift Urumuqi Road sign, people hold blank sheets of paper while protesting the deaths caused by an apartment complex fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China, at the Langson Library on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in Irvine, California, on November 29, 2022. AFP

