The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 30, 2022
Christmas illuminations in London, Creatures of the Night show at Singapore Night Safari and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wCJ8
Shoppers and pedestrians pass under the Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 29 November 2022. Britain's National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) was considering activating its emergency blackout and asking households to reduce the amount of energy they use for the first time but it was avoided after more overseas electricity import was secured.
EPA
A man covers himself in beach sand as therapy in Banda Aceh on November 30, 2022.
AFP
An Iran fan celebrates prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022.
AFP
Crib enthusiast Omar Camilleri arranges figurines of angels on a Neapolitan crib, which spans some five meters (16 feet) and includes several figurines which date back to the 18th century, as part of the Christmas preparations at St Paul's Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina, Malta November 29, 2022.
REUTERS
An undated picture shows the detail in a pre-Hispanic wall painting with mythological scenes uncovered near the Lambayeque town of Illimo in northern Peru, after decades it was considered lost by archaeologists. - A team of archaeologists led by Swiss Sam Ghavanmi found a 1,000-year-old mural, known as the "Huaca Pintada", which had been lost in 1916 after tomb raiders and treasure hunters discovered it.
AFP
A couple visit at the Al Masrah Park in Doha Doha on November 29, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament.
AFP
A boatman steers a boat along the Jehlum River during a foggy morning in Srinagar on November 30, 2022.
AFP
Standing beside a makeshift Urumuqi Road sign, people hold blank sheets of paper while protesting the deaths caused by an apartment complex fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China, at the Langson Library on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in Irvine, California, on November 29, 2022.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top