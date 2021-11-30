Today in Pictures, Nov 30, 2021

Melbourne tightens travel rules, Hanukkah celebrations in New York City, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

International travellers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on November 29, 2021 as Australia records it's first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Melbourne has tightened travel rules with a
International travellers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) arrive at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport on November 29, 2021 as Australia records it's first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Melbourne has tightened travel rules with all international travellers ordered to quarantine for 72 hours.PHOTO: AFP
People dance in front of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah during the celebration of the first night of Hanukkah in New York City, New York, November 28, 2021.
People dance in front of the world's largest Hanukkah menorah during the celebration of the first night of Hanukkah in New York City, New York, November 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People try to return a whale to the sea after it beached itself at the shores of the fisherman's cove Lenga, near Hualpen, Chile November 26, 2021.
People try to return a whale to the sea after it beached itself at the shores of the fisherman's cove Lenga, near Hualpen, Chile November 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Commuters make their way along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 29, 2021.
Commuters make their way along a road amid smoggy conditions in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 29, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian worker Ibrahim Al Hawamdeh points at the ceiling of the first traditional Turkish bath (Hammam) in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 29, 2021.
Palestinian worker Ibrahim Al Hawamdeh points at the ceiling of the first traditional Turkish bath (Hammam) in the West Bank city of Hebron, November 29, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mexican artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (L) with the help of her assistant (R) (unnamed), executes her work 'Silver Line' that is part of the installation 'Drawn Together' in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, November 29, 2021.
Mexican artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (L) with the help of her assistant (R) (unnamed), executes her work 'Silver Line' that is part of the installation 'Drawn Together' in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, November 29, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture taken on November 26, 2021 in Rome shows Italy and France's Air Forces aerobatic demonstration during a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty.
A picture taken on November 26, 2021 in Rome shows Italy and France's Air Forces aerobatic demonstration during a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty. PHOTO: AFP
A woman climbs up a mountain on touring skis after heavy snowfall, in Valens, Switzerland, November 29, 2021.
A woman climbs up a mountain on touring skis after heavy snowfall, in Valens, Switzerland, November 29, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean on French Riviera city of Nice on November 29, 2021.
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean on French Riviera city of Nice on November 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
View of Cumbre Vieja volcano expelling lava and ashes in La Palma island, Canary Island, southwestern Spain, November 29, 2021.
View of Cumbre Vieja volcano expelling lava and ashes in La Palma island, Canary Island, southwestern Spain, November 29, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE