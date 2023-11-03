The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 3, 2023
Women wearing traditional Hanbok dresses in Seoul, Korea, tourists taking a selfie at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iNoQ
Women wearing traditional Hanbok dresses posing for a selfie under a gingko tree with autumnal foliage in the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds in Seoul on Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Tourists taking a selfie while their hair is blown by wind from Storm Ciaran, near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghan nationals speaking to the members of the media from the window of a bus, as they were detained and shifted to a temporary holding centre, after Pakistan gave the last warning for undocumented migrants to leave, in Karachi, Pakistan Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Afghan refugee with her child who arrived from Pakistan, walking at a makeshift camp near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Waves crashing over Newhaven Lighthouse and the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England on Nov 2, 2023, as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciaran hit Britain.
PHOTO: AFP
Pictures of 224 Israeli hostages and red balloons are attached to seats in the main theater hall of the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Israel on Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cuba's Gabriela Alpajon and Dayaris Varona competing in the artistic swimming duets free routine event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Christie's employee displays 'Bleu Royal,' a rare 17,61 carats internally flawless fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond, during a preview at Christie's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov 2, 2023. It is estimated to sell between 35 to 50 million USD.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A soldier holding a rifle during a presentation as part of Britain's King Charles III visit at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, Kenya, Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen building a bridge during an exercise, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine Nov 2, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top