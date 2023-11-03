Today in Pictures, Nov 3, 2023

Women wearing traditional Hanbok dresses in Seoul, Korea, tourists taking a selfie at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Women wearing traditional Hanbok dresses posing for a selfie under a gingko tree with autumnal foliage in the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds in Seoul on Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Tourists taking a selfie while their hair is blown by wind from Storm Ciaran, near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghan nationals speaking to the members of the media from the window of a bus, as they were detained and shifted to a temporary holding centre, after Pakistan gave the last warning for undocumented migrants to leave, in Karachi, Pakistan Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Afghan refugee with her child who arrived from Pakistan, walking at a makeshift camp near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Waves crashing over Newhaven Lighthouse and the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England on Nov 2, 2023, as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciaran hit Britain. PHOTO: AFP
Pictures of 224 Israeli hostages and red balloons are attached to seats in the main theater hall of the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Israel on Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cuba's Gabriela Alpajon and Dayaris Varona competing in the artistic swimming duets free routine event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Christie's employee displays 'Bleu Royal,' a rare 17,61 carats internally flawless fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond, during a preview at Christie's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov 2, 2023. It is estimated to sell between 35 to 50 million USD. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A soldier holding a rifle during a presentation as part of Britain's King Charles III visit at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, Kenya, Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen building a bridge during an exercise, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine Nov 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

