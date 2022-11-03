Today in Pictures, Nov 3, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 3, 2022
South Korean Buddhist monks pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, flock of starlings fills the sky in the village of Val-de-Vesle near Reims and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wjnt
South Korean Buddhist monks (L) pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 3, 2022.
AFP
A flock of starlings fills the sky in the village of Val-de-Vesle near Reims, France, November 2, 2022.
REUTERS
A ballet dancer from Cuba's National Ballet performs onstage during the 27th Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival of Havana at the National theater in Havana on November 2, 2022.
AFP
A man stands in front of mounds of red chili pepper, at the Mirch Mandi wholesale market, in Kunri, Umerkot, Pakistan, October 15, 2022. "Last year, at this time, there used to be around 8,000 to 10,000 bags of chillies in the market," said trader Raja Daim. "This year, now you can see that there are barely 2,000 bags here, and it is the first day of the week. By tomorrow, and the day after, it will become even less."
REUTERS
Britian's Georgia-Mae Fenton in action during the women's balance beam qualification.
REUTERS
Northern lights are seen over Tromsoe on November 2, 2022.
AFP
Marble Cycladic female figurines are displayed during the opening of the exhibition ''Homecoming. Cycladic treasures on their return journey'' at Museum of Cycladic Art, in Athens Greece, November 2, 2022.
REUTERS
Felix Mauricio, a member of the Uru Murato Indigenous community, puts a miniature replica of a boat known as a "totora boat" on a desert at the site of former Lake Poopo, near the village of Punaca Tinta Maria, province of Oruro, Bolivia, on October 15, 2022. - Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second-largest, has largely disappeared, taking with it a centuries-old culture reliant entirely on its bounty.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top