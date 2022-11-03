Today in Pictures, Nov 3, 2022

South Korean Buddhist monks pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge,  flock of starlings fills the sky in the village of Val-de-Vesle near Reims and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
South Korean Buddhist monks (L) pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, outside a subway station in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 3, 2022. AFP
A flock of starlings fills the sky in the village of Val-de-Vesle near Reims, France, November 2, 2022. REUTERS
A ballet dancer from Cuba's National Ballet performs onstage during the 27th Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival of Havana at the National theater in Havana on November 2, 2022. AFP
A man stands in front of mounds of red chili pepper, at the Mirch Mandi wholesale market, in Kunri, Umerkot, Pakistan, October 15, 2022. "Last year, at this time, there used to be around 8,000 to 10,000 bags of chillies in the market," said trader Raja Daim. "This year, now you can see that there are barely 2,000 bags here, and it is the first day of the week. By tomorrow, and the day after, it will become even less." REUTERS
Britian's Georgia-Mae Fenton in action during the women's balance beam qualification. REUTERS
Northern lights are seen over Tromsoe on November 2, 2022. AFP
Marble Cycladic female figurines are displayed during the opening of the exhibition ''Homecoming. Cycladic treasures on their return journey'' at Museum of Cycladic Art, in Athens Greece, November 2, 2022. REUTERS
Felix Mauricio, a member of the Uru Murato Indigenous community, puts a miniature replica of a boat known as a "totora boat" on a desert at the site of former Lake Poopo, near the village of Punaca Tinta Maria, province of Oruro, Bolivia, on October 15, 2022. - Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second-largest, has largely disappeared, taking with it a centuries-old culture reliant entirely on its bounty. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top