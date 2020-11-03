Today in Pictures, Nov 3, 2020

Flash floods hit Singapore, gunmen open fire in Vienna, Austria, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A resident coming to a driver’s aid after his car was caught in a flash flood in Gambir Walk, off Bartley Road, on November 2, 2020. Flash floods occurred at three locations in Singapore from around 3pm due to intense rainfall, said national water agency PUB. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A fallen tree, uprooted in a heavy downpour on November 2, 2020, being cut and cleared away by workers along MacPherson Road.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A car is hit by a fallen tree branch outside Great World City on November 2, 2020. PHOTO: SAMUEL CHUA
Police control a person at Mariahilferstrasse in central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue. PHOTO: APA VIA AFP
Elif Perincek, a three-year-old earthquake survivor, is pictured at a hospital after she was rescued from a collapsed building in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey November 2, 2020. PHOTO: TURKISH HEALTH MINISTRY VIA REUTERS
A handout picture taken and released on November 2, 2020 by Istanbul fire department shows Elif Perincek, a three-year-old survivor, holding the thumb of a rescue worker as she is carried out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
An photo taken in Spijkenisse, Netherlands, on November 2, 2020, shows a Dutch metro train that shot through a safety barrier at De Akkers metro station but was prevented from plummeting into water by a sculpture of a whale tail.PHOTO: ANP VIA AFP
Employees carry tables at a closed restaurant in Cologne's old town on November 2, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. To curb the spike in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, German Chancellor Merkel has ordered a round of shutdowns from November 2, 2020 until the end of the month. PHOTO: AFP
A view of the main entrance during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, November 3, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A mahout sprays his elephant with water in Baan Tong Luang hill tribes village situated some 30km west of Chiang Mai on November 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP