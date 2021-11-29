Today in Pictures, Nov 29, 2021

Monkeys eat fruit as they cling onto Yongyuth Kitwatananusont who organizes the annual Monkey Festival in Lopburi province, Thailand, Germany's Tobias Mueller falls in the men's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup 2022, part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event at the Genting Snow Park in Chongli county, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
32 sec ago
Monkeys eat fruit as they cling onto Yongyuth Kitwatananusont who organizes the annual Monkey Festival, which resumed after a two-year gap caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lopburi province, Thailand, November 28, 2021.
Monkeys eat fruit as they cling onto Yongyuth Kitwatananusont who organizes the annual Monkey Festival, which resumed after a two-year gap caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lopburi province, Thailand, November 28, 2021.REUTERS
Germany's Tobias Mueller falls in the men's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup 2022, part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event at the Genting Snow Park in Chongli county, Zhangjiakou city, China's Hebei province on November 27,
Germany's Tobias Mueller falls in the men's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup 2022, part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event at the Genting Snow Park in Chongli county, Zhangjiakou city, China's Hebei province on November 27, 2021.AFP
A boat sails on sunset off Fort-de-France, in the French west indies island of la Martinique, on November 25, 2021.
A boat sails on sunset off Fort-de-France, in the French west indies island of la Martinique, on November 25, 2021.AFP
A horse is photographed in Tacande while the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, November 28, 2021.
A horse is photographed in Tacande while the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, November 28, 2021.REUTERS
Tourists stand on a beach at the Anse des Chateaux, in Saint-Francois on the eastern edge of the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on November 28, 2021.
Tourists stand on a beach at the Anse des Chateaux, in Saint-Francois on the eastern edge of the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on November 28, 2021.AFP
Candles are seen in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin to draw attention to the refugees situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, on November 28, 2021.
Candles are seen in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin to draw attention to the refugees situation at the Polish-Belarusian border, on November 28, 2021.AFP
A woman with prosthetic legs walks on crutches during a fashion show aiming to battle misconceptions about beauty standards and empower women and girls, in Sidi Bou Said, near Tunis, Tunisia November 27, 2021.
A woman with prosthetic legs walks on crutches during a fashion show aiming to battle misconceptions about beauty standards and empower women and girls, in Sidi Bou Said, near Tunis, Tunisia November 27, 2021.REUTERS
An aerial view shows operations at Razrez Inskoy coal enterprise near the town of Gramoteino in the Kemerovo region, Russia November 28, 2021.
An aerial view shows operations at Razrez Inskoy coal enterprise near the town of Gramoteino in the Kemerovo region, Russia November 28, 2021.REUTERS
Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action during his singles tennis match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Davis Cup finals tie Spain vs Russia in Madrid, Spain, November 28, 2021.
Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action during his singles tennis match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Davis Cup finals tie Spain vs Russia in Madrid, Spain, November 28, 2021. EPA
The ice rink in Museumplein closing its doors after the new covid19 measures in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 28 November 2021. There is a closing time for all locations and events between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM.
The ice rink in Museumplein closing its doors after the new covid19 measures in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 28 November 2021. There is a closing time for all locations and events between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM.EPA