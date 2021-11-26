Today in Pictures, Nov 26, 2021

Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, US, Black Fridays sales in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Sonic The HedgeHog floats down Central Park West during the Macy's 95th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, November 25, 2021. The annual parade, which began in 1924, features giant balloons of characters from popular cult
Sonic The HedgeHog floats down Central Park West during the Macy's 95th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, November 25, 2021. The annual parade, which began in 1924, features giant balloons of characters from popular culture floating above the streets of Manhattan. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People queue to enter Courts Nojima @ The Heeren for the Black Friday sale, November 26, 2021.
People queue to enter Courts Nojima @ The Heeren for the Black Friday sale, November 26, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Shoppers buy TV sets at a megastore during a Black Friday sale in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 25, 2021.
Shoppers buy TV sets at a megastore during a Black Friday sale in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Marketgoers buying vegetables at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on November 25, 2021. Malaysia, which is the largest supplier of vegetables here, has been experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since Sept 24, affecting supply.
Marketgoers buying vegetables at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre on November 25, 2021. Malaysia, which is the largest supplier of vegetables here, has been experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms since Sept 24, affecting supply. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Actors carry a golden boat as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Avenue of Sphinxes at the ancient Temple of Luxor, in Luxor, Egypt, November 25, 2021. The 3,000-year-old ancient promenade Avenue of Sphinxes (El Kebbash Road) was opened t
Actors carry a golden boat as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Avenue of Sphinxes at the ancient Temple of Luxor, in Luxor, Egypt, November 25, 2021. The 3,000-year-old ancient promenade Avenue of Sphinxes (El Kebbash Road) was opened to the public after years of restoration with a grand ceremony. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Kosovo’s National Library is lit in orange to mark the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Pristina, Kosovo, November 25, 2021.
Kosovo’s National Library is lit in orange to mark the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Pristina, Kosovo, November 25, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors at the Christmas market in Bremen, northern Germany, November 25, 2021.
Visitors at the Christmas market in Bremen, northern Germany, November 25, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Flocks of starlings put on a display as they gather for murmuration at sunset in Gretna, Britain, November 25 2021.
Flocks of starlings put on a display as they gather for murmuration at sunset in Gretna, Britain, November 25 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on November 24, 2021 shows 11-month-old toddler Wang Yuji sliding down a slope on her snowboard at a ski resort in Zhangjiakou, in northern China’s Hebei province.
This photo taken on November 24, 2021 shows 11-month-old toddler Wang Yuji sliding down a slope on her snowboard at a ski resort in Zhangjiakou, in northern China’s Hebei province.PHOTO: AFP
A kitesurfer rides the waves in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near Wallasey, Britain, November 25, 2021.
A kitesurfer rides the waves in front of the Burbo Bank offshore wind farm near Wallasey, Britain, November 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 