Mr William Lee and Mrs Winnie Lee with the PSLE result slip and certificate of their son Raphael at Alexandra Primary School on Nov 25, 2020. Raphael Lee, 12, who was diagnosed with soft tissue cancer when he was eight months old and later with bone cancer in Primary Two, passed away Nov 13, after complications during a surgery. Raphael, their only child, scored 220.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ MARK CHEONG