Today in Pictures, Nov 26, 2018

Indian Star tortoises from the illegal wildlife trade in Singapore will be repatriated to the wild in India, brides-to-be wearing bridal gowns compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

About 50 Indian star tortoises from the illegal wildlife trade in Singapore will be repatriated to the wild in India, reversing the whole process of the poaching, smuggling and illegal possession. Here the tortoises are being loaded into crates at ACRES which will then be transported to the airport.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Thai brides-to-be wearing bridal gowns compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 November 2018. Three hundred couples of to be brides and their grooms compete in a three kilometers run race and challenge in seven tasks aimed to win a wedding package prizes including a pair of diamond rings and honeymoon trip to the Maldives. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade after losing in the marriage equality referendum, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, November 25, 2018.
Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade after losing in the marriage equality referendum, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, November 25, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
People sit in a tree as they wait to offer funeral prayers for Mohd Waseem Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, at Amshipora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, November 25, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Turkish female riot police officer reacts during clashes with women's rights activists as they try to march to Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul, on November 25, 2018, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on October 19, 2018 shows a "trolley boy" (right) pushing a home-made cart with passengers on a train track in Manila. Scores of commuters in the city of about 12 million are propelled to their destinations daily by so-called "trolley boys" pushing metal carts that ply a few segments of the sprawling capital's railroads. PHOTO: AFP
Steampunk enthusiasts attend the sixth annual Haworth Steampunk Weekend in Haworth, northern England on November 25, 2018. The three-day alternative lifestyle festival features: music, dancers, entertainers, burlesque performers, vintage vehicles, a fashion show and a masquerade ball. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or science fantasy that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. PHOTO: AFP
