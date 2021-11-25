Today in Pictures, Nov 25, 2021

Students receive PSLE results, NASA launches asteroid deflecting spacecraft, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Livia Ong, 12, happily hugging her mother Ms Jo Lai, 42, after receiving her PSLE results at New Town Primary School on November 24, 2021.
In this handout image courtesy of NASA, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft onboard, November 23, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A NASA m
Migrants are brought ashore by a RNLI Lifeboat, after having crossed the channel, in Dungeness, Britain, November 24, 2021.
A municipal worker operates a mist machine beside a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 25, 2021.
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the economic crisis and high cost of living in Istanbul, on November 24, 2021.
People take a selfie in front of the Grogu "Baby Yoda" balloon as it is inflated the day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 24, 2021.
People walking along Orchard road on a rainy day, November 24, 2021.
The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 24, 2021. 'Manhattanhenge' is a phenomenon during which the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the
Steam rises in the cold air off race horse Nanna Hutch as trainer Willie O'Doherty holds the thoroughbred after a training session at Glencairn Gallops in Lismore, Ireland, November 23, 2021.
A woman stands in front of an art installation displayed the Expo 2020, in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, on November 24, 2021.
