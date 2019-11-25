Today in Pictures, Nov 25, 2019

A newborn lamb sticks its tongue out as it stands next to its mother in Chapel Amble, England; Icelandic horses stand in their paddock while the sun sets over the Feldberg in the Taunus, Hesse, Germany; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A newborn lamb sticks its tongue out as it stands next to its mother in the lambing sheds at The Olde House in Chapel Amble, England, on Nov 24, 2019.
A newborn lamb sticks its tongue out as it stands next to its mother in the lambing sheds at The Olde House in Chapel Amble, England, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Boris Nikonorov of Russia in action during a Group C match of the Beach Soccer World Cup between Russia and United Arab Emirates, at Los Pynandi Stadium in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov 24, 2019.
Boris Nikonorov of Russia in action during a Group C match of the Beach Soccer World Cup between Russia and United Arab Emirates, at Los Pynandi Stadium in Luque, Paraguay, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view of the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov 24, 2019.
An aerial view of the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Icelandic horses stand in their paddock while the sun sets over the Feldberg in the Taunus in Hessen, Wehrheim, Germany, on Nov 24, 2019.
Icelandic horses stand in their paddock while the sun sets over the Feldberg in the Taunus in Hessen, Wehrheim, Germany, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
A photo taken with a drone shows people enjoying activities off Lhoknga beach in Aceh province, Indonesia, on Nov 24, 2019.
A photo taken with a drone shows people enjoying activities off Lhoknga beach in Aceh province, Indonesia, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A labourer carries a stone block while working late at the "White Mountain" limestone extraction quarry site near Egypt's southern city of Minya, some 265km south of the capital, on Nov 13, 2019.
A labourer carries a stone block while working late at the "White Mountain" limestone extraction quarry site near Egypt's southern city of Minya, some 265km south of the capital, on Nov 13, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A labourer arranges tomatoes in crates at a market in Lahore, on Nov 24, 2019.
A labourer arranges tomatoes in crates at a market in Lahore, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Members of the feminist movement Femen protest against a far right demonstration marking the anniversary of the death of Spanish late dictator Francisco Franco in Madrid, on Nov 24, 2019.
Members of the feminist movement Femen protest against a far right demonstration marking the anniversary of the death of Spanish late dictator Francisco Franco in Madrid, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Thai brides-to-be wearing bridal gowns compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 24, 2019.
Thai brides-to-be wearing bridal gowns compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman attends a Holy Mass by Pope Francis at a baseball stadium in Nagasaki, on Nov 24, 2019.
A woman attends a Holy Mass by Pope Francis at a baseball stadium in Nagasaki, on Nov 24, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
