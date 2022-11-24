Today in Pictures, Nov 24, 2022

A British Gas engineer services a gas-powered lamp near the Houses of Parliament in central london on November 11, 2022. - Intrigued tourists watch as Paul Doy climbs a ladder outside London's Westminster Abbey and lifts the globe of a gas street lamp. Winding its timer, he then ignites a small cloth mesh, creating a distinctive soft warm light that illuminates the darkness. "I like the historical aspect of it," said Doy, even if it means getting up at 5:00 am to tend to the lamps in the fashionable district of Covent Garden.

AFP