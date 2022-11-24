The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 24, 2022
Dinoflagellate bloom along Tanjong Beach on Sentosa, Japan supporters at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
https://str.sg/w9aZ
The ghostly blue glow that washed up on Singapore’s shores this April is now back this week, with scientists expecting the bloom to last “for a couple more days”. The bloom of dinoflagellates, known as Noctiluca scintillans, was spotted along the Tanjong Beach in Sentosa, 22 November 2022.
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Japan supporters take their seat during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022.
AFP
Security detain demonstrators during the men's single quarter-final tennis match between Croatia and Spain of the Davis Cup tennis tournament at the Martin Carpena sportshall, in Malaga on November 23, 2022.
AFP
The Kevin the Minion balloon is being inflated during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation at Central Park on November 23, 2022 in New York City.
AFP
A British Gas engineer services a gas-powered lamp near the Houses of Parliament in central london on November 11, 2022. - Intrigued tourists watch as Paul Doy climbs a ladder outside London's Westminster Abbey and lifts the globe of a gas street lamp. Winding its timer, he then ignites a small cloth mesh, creating a distinctive soft warm light that illuminates the darkness. "I like the historical aspect of it," said Doy, even if it means getting up at 5:00 am to tend to the lamps in the fashionable district of Covent Garden.
AFP
Health workers in personal protective equipments (PPE) carrying Covid-19 coronavirus testing swabs and tubes are seen on bicycles along a street in Beijing on November 24, 2022.
AFP
People view the Luztopia festival in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, 23 November 2022. A festival with 200 light figures to celebrate Christmas was inaugurated this Wednesday in the city of Monterrey, capital of the state of Nuevo Leon, northern Mexico.
EPA
A man cleans debris and plastic waste on the beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 24 November 2022. During the rainy season, trash ends up in the sea due to the island's lack of a centralized waste management system.
EPA
