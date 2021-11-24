Today in Pictures, Nov 24, 2021

Madam Kamishah Hussein, a Muis beneficiary, taking part in a horse-grooming session at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on November 23, 2021. She loved horses but had never seen the animal in the flesh. On Tuesday (Nov 23), Madam Kamishah Hussein got her wish, and much more, when she groomed, fed and even rode a horse at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre. Muis is one of four groups that non-profit group Corporate Alliance for Good is supporting through the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Donate for a Good Cause initiative.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN