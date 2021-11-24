Today in Pictures, Nov 24, 2021

Muis beneficiary's wish comes true, submerged Spanish village resurfaces, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
5 min ago
Madam Kamishah Hussein, a Muis beneficiary, taking part in a horse-grooming session at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre on November 23, 2021. She loved horses but had never seen the animal in the flesh. On Tuesday (Nov 23), Madam Kamishah Hussein got her wish, and much more, when she groomed, fed and even rode a horse at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre. Muis is one of four groups that non-profit group Corporate Alliance for Good is supporting through the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Donate for a Good Cause initiative. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
Usually submerged ruins of the former village of Aceredo, appear from the Lindoso reservoir hydroelectric plant due to low water level, near Lobios, Ourense province, northwestern Spain, on November 22, 2021. People living in the Aceredo village were ejected from their homes in 1992 for the construction of the reservoir. PHOTO: AFP
A couple eat a snack at the closed Christmas market next to Stephen's Cathedral, normaly packed with crowds of people, in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 2021. Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. PHOTO: AFP
Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 45 people were killed, on a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia, Bulgaria, on November 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Lunch crowd at Beo Crescent Market on November 23, 2021. The relaxed dining-in rules of up to five persons, even if they are not from the same household, took effect at some hawker centres and coffee shops yesterday (Nov 23). PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
The timber 'tree' columns made from spruce, are pictured inside Cambridge Central Mosque on November 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The official 2021 White House Christmas Tree arrives at the White House in Washington on November 22, 2021. This year's tree is an 18.5-foot Fraser fir presented by Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, N.C. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
French urban climbers Alain Robert (L), popularly known as the "French Spiderman", and Leo Urban climb up the 153,8-meter high SKYPER Tower building in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on November 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past a tree on a street in Beijing on November 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A sled dog sits on a box in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada November 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
