Today in Pictures, Nov 22, 2023
Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore, tunnel collapsed in India, snowfall in Ukraine and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A 620-metre-long Sky Track located at the top of the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore. The $400 million assembly facility was officially opened by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 21, 2023
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
One of the workers trapped inside a tunnel was seen after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India on Nov 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A military aircraft in the shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay after skidding off the end of the runway at Marine Corps Hawaii in Kaneohe on Nov 20, 2023. The aircraft is a Boeing P8 Poseidon, described as a military surveillance and patrol aircraft. Authorities confirmed the nine people on board made it to shore uninjured.
PHOTO: AFP
One of five mummies, that according to archaeologists belong to the pre-Inca Ychsma culture that inhabited the central coast of Peru from approximately 900 to 1450 AD., is pictured at the Huaca La Florida archaeological site in Lima, Peru on Nov 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Guests viewing digital artworks on display during a media call for the exhibition 'Marshmallow Laser Feast: Works of Nature' at ACMI in Melbourne, Australia on Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This picture, taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, shows smoke billowing after an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Nov 22, 2023, amid ongoing conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the "Castellers de Villafranca" Human Tower team forming a "castell" during an exhibition to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their foundation at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on Nov 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walking in a snow covered park during a first snowfall, amid Russia's attack in Ukraine on Nov 22, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
