Today in Pictures, Nov 22, 2019

A portion of the transcript from US President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a monitor during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington; clergy members attend the Holy Mass led by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A portion of the transcript from United States President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is displayed on a monitor during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A couple walks amid fallen leaves of Chinar trees in a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, India, on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A pelican stands wrapped in its feathers in the Tierpark in Berlin on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fireworks are seen from Al Faisaliah Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov 21, 2019. PHOTO: DPA
Clergy members attend the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The Lunar Dome is illuminated on the top of Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai, India, on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester wears a mask during an anti-government protest at Yoho Mall in Hong Kong on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An indigenous child of the Munduruku tribe dances during a press conference to ask authorities for protection for indigenous land and cultural rights in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Girls dressed in Jordanian traditional costumes are seen during a celebration of the one millionth visitor for 2019 in the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Conscripted Russian police officers are seen inside a bus as they depart for the garrisons from a local railway station, in Omsk, Russia on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
