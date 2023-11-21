Today in Pictures, Nov 21, 2023

Transferring of premature babies from northern Gaza to Egypt, French police dismantling a giant inflatable pig, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Some of the 28 premature babies who had been in intensive care at the embattled Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza preparing for transfer at the Emirates Crescent Hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Egyptian medics standing by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, on Nov 20, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
People taking cover as a siren sounds signalling incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel during a protest calling on the UN and UNICEF to assist children being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, near the offices of UNICEF in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans waiting outside Nilton Santos stadium for the Taylor Swift concert, following the death of a fan due to the heat during the first day concert, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a local fishermen's hall in Lapang Barat, Aceh, Indonesia, on Nov 20, 2023. Frustration at the stateless group, heavily persecuted in Myanmar, is rising in Indonesia’s Aceh province, where more than 800 Rohingya have arrived in at least five vessels in the past week. PHOTO: AFP
Devotees performing religious rituals as they offer prayers to the Sun god while standing in the waters of a lake on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Chhat Puja in Chandigarh, India, on Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Vendors at a rickshaw preparing vegetables to be sold at a street market in Manila, Philippines, Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
French police officers attempting to dismantle a giant inflatable pig in a trailer in an attempt by Greenpeace activists to block a street. They were taking part in a demonstration against agricultural policies and denouncing the ecological impact of industrialized farming, near the Ministry of Agriculture in Paris, on Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An MP of the Democratic Party, Albania's biggest opposition party, lighting a coloured smoke bomb as a sign of protest during a parliament session in Tirana, Albania, Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mount Fuji (back, left), Japan's highest mountain at 3,776 metres, is silhouetted during sunset, juxtaposed against the highrise buildings of the Shinjuku area in downtown Tokyo, Japan, on Nov 20, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top