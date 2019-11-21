Today in Pictures, Nov 21, 2019

A horse rider at an equestrian show during the commemorative parade to mark the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution; a rescue diver team entering the sewage system to search for protesters who escaped from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on the fourth day of a stand-off with police; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A horse rider takes part in an equestrian show during the commemorative parade to mark the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City on Nov 20, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Fishing boats are prepared for launch on the eve of "World Day of Artisanal Fishermen and Sea Workers", also known as World Fisheries Day, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Nov 20, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A seagull flies over the Mediterranean sea at the French Riviera city of Nice, on Nov 20, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Smoke from bush fires shrouds the Sydney skyline as seen from Balmain on Nov 21, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators holding a Mapuche flag take cover from water spray during a protest against the government in Santiago, Chile, on Nov 20, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Office workers walk in the rain at Raffles Place in Singapore on Nov 20, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A visitor stands next to a bust of Henriette Herz displayed at the exhibition 'Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt' in the German Historical Museum, in Berlin on Nov 20, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Surfers enjoy the waves off Orrua beach in Zumaia, Spain, on Nov 20, 2019 on a cloudy day.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue divers from Hong Kong's fire services department enter the sewage system to search for protesters who escaped from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on the fourth day of a stand-off with police, on Nov 20, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
