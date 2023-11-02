The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 2, 2023
Rakowiecki Cemetery lit by candles in Krakow, Poland, debris and damaged boats in Acapulco, Mexico, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
Rakowiecki Cemetery is lit by candles during All Saints’ Day in Krakow, Poland, Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Debris and damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, Mexico, Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person walking, with the Sugarloaf mountain seen in the background, as Storm Ciaran approaches, in Dublin, Ireland, Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Boats anchored at the port are reflected in a puddle of water after heavy rains ahead of storm Ciaran on Nov 1, 2023, in Arcachon, south-western France.
PHOTO: AFP
Children from an Afghan family peering out from a torn tent as they along with their family return home, after Pakistan gives the last warning for undocumented immigrants to leave, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) repatriation centres in Nowshera, Pakistan Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Afghan children refugees arriving on trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Surfers riding waves at the Grande Plage ahead of storm Ciaran hitting the region, in Biarritz, southwestern France, on Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Maria Luisa Doig (left) of Peru in action against Clara Isabel Di Tella (right) of Argentina in women's Épeé individual final during the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Garbage burning in areas affected by the passage of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, the state of Guerrero, Mexico on Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Athletes during the 100m hurdles- heat 2 of the Women's Heptathlon at the Pan-Am Games- Santiago 2023 held at the Coliseo Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile on Nov 1, 2023
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
