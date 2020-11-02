Today in Pictures, Nov 2, 2020

Around 30 men donned high heels and walked around a mile – or 1.6km – from Raffles Place to Victoria Concert Hall on October 31, 2020, for an awareness initiative against domestic violence and abuse. Among participants who took part were (from left) comedian Hossan Leong, Senior Associate of CHP Law LLC Rai Mannar, Grey Ogre founder Benjamin Huang, Bank of Singapore analyst Jonathan Nugroho and Managing Director of CHP Law LLC Christopher Huang.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM