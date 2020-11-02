Today in Pictures, Nov 2, 2020
Tree planting day in Hougang, Turkey hit by earthquake, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published54 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.