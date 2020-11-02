Today in Pictures, Nov 2, 2020

Tree planting day in Hougang, Turkey hit by earthquake, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
54 min ago
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong planting a bonsai tree at a rooftop garden in Hougang on November 1, 2020, to mark Tree Planting Day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was held without participation from residents for the first time in its 49-y
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong planting a bonsai tree at a rooftop garden in Hougang on November 1, 2020, to mark Tree Planting Day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was held without participation from residents for the first time in its 49-year history. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A crane lifhts the wreckage of a car as rescue workers search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building on November 1, 2020 in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece.
A crane lifhts the wreckage of a car as rescue workers search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building on November 1, 2020 in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece. PHOTO: AFP
People light candles outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 30, 2020, a day after a knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of two, inside the church in the French Riviera city.
People light candles outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 30, 2020, a day after a knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of two, inside the church in the French Riviera city.PHOTO: AFP
A woman wearing a protective mask attends an event in support of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden at a public park in Phoenix, Arizona U.S., November 1, 2020.
A woman wearing a protective mask attends an event in support of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden at a public park in Phoenix, Arizona U.S., November 1, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nuns attend a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan U.S., November 1, 2020.
Nuns attend a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan U.S., November 1, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors wearing masks, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, crowd the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China October 31, 2020.
Visitors wearing masks, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, crowd the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China October 31, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Luggages are seen being packed up in Robinsons at The Heeren on October 31, 2020. The retail icon announced on Oct 30 that it is closing its two remaining department stores.
Luggages are seen being packed up in Robinsons at The Heeren on October 31, 2020. The retail icon announced on Oct 30 that it is closing its two remaining department stores.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Around 30 men donned high heels and walked around a mile – or 1.6km – from Raffles Place to Victoria Concert Hall on October 31, 2020, for an awareness initiative against domestic violence and abuse. Among participants who took part were (from le
Around 30 men donned high heels and walked around a mile – or 1.6km – from Raffles Place to Victoria Concert Hall on October 31, 2020, for an awareness initiative against domestic violence and abuse. Among participants who took part were (from left) comedian Hossan Leong, Senior Associate of CHP Law LLC Rai Mannar, Grey Ogre founder Benjamin Huang, Bank of Singapore analyst Jonathan Nugroho and Managing Director of CHP Law LLC Christopher Huang.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Alessandro Russo rides his "flying broom" on Halloween at Praca da Liberdade square, at Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on October 31, 2020.
Alessandro Russo rides his "flying broom" on Halloween at Praca da Liberdade square, at Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on October 31, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
A man fishes near Troitskiy bridge on a foggy morning in Saint Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2020.
A man fishes near Troitskiy bridge on a foggy morning in Saint Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
People light and release paper lanterns during the celebration of Loy Krathong festival outside Chiang Mai on October 31, 2020
People light and release paper lanterns during the celebration of Loy Krathong festival outside Chiang Mai on October 31, 2020 PHOTO: AFP