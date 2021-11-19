Today in Pictures, Nov 19, 2021

Autumn in Tokyo, Japan, F&B symposium and tradeshow opens in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
32 min ago
People walk under ginkgo trees in autumn colours at the Meiji Shrine Outer Garden in Tokyo on November 18, 2021.
People walk under ginkgo trees in autumn colours at the Meiji Shrine Outer Garden in Tokyo on November 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An usher holding a sign indicating the remaining time before attendees have to change zones at Restaurant Asia 2021, a F&B symposium and tradeshow, on Nov 18, 2021. There are limits on the time that attendees can spend at each of the five zones.
An usher holding a sign indicating the remaining time before attendees have to change zones at Restaurant Asia 2021, a F&B symposium and tradeshow, on Nov 18, 2021. There are limits on the time that attendees can spend at each of the five zones. PHOTO: STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Nate Blackwood, 11, of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, pulls a rowboat out of his flooded front yard near the Skagit River, on November 17, 2021.
Nate Blackwood, 11, of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, pulls a rowboat out of his flooded front yard near the Skagit River, on November 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A child looks through the windshield of a car during a heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 18, 2021.
A child looks through the windshield of a car during a heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 18, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People feed seagulls from a boat at Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2021.
People feed seagulls from a boat at Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A monkey climbs on a pedestrian's shoulder in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia, November 18, 2021.
A monkey climbs on a pedestrian's shoulder in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia, November 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Latvian Army's Antonov An-2 aircraft releases red, white and red smoke, the colors of the Latvian flag, during a military parade marking Latvia's Independence Day and the 103rd anniversary of the country's restoration to statehood, in Riga, Latvia,
A Latvian Army's Antonov An-2 aircraft releases red, white and red smoke, the colors of the Latvian flag, during a military parade marking Latvia's Independence Day and the 103rd anniversary of the country's restoration to statehood, in Riga, Latvia, November 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Trucks drive through an open cast coal mining area at Singrauli in India's Madhya Pradesh state on November 18, 2021.
Trucks drive through an open cast coal mining area at Singrauli in India's Madhya Pradesh state on November 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph shows buildings shrouded in morning fog in Bijie, China's southwestern Guizhou province, on November 18, 2021.
This aerial photograph shows buildings shrouded in morning fog in Bijie, China's southwestern Guizhou province, on November 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The sun rises behind the Washington Monument in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 18, 2021.
The sun rises behind the Washington Monument in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 