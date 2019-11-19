Today in Pictures, Nov 19, 2019

Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police siege of the campus; Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome hongi, or nose-rubbing ceremony, as he arrives at Government House in Auckland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police siege of the campus, on Nov 18, 2019.
Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police siege of the campus, on Nov 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The Sydney Opera House covered in smoke, on Nov 19, 2019.
The Sydney Opera House covered in smoke, on Nov 19, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome hongi, or nose-rubbing ceremony, as he arrives at Government House in Auckland, on Nov 19, 2019.
Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome hongi, or nose-rubbing ceremony, as he arrives at Government House in Auckland, on Nov 19, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A demonstrator looks on in front of a fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, on Nov 18, 2019.
A demonstrator looks on in front of a fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, on Nov 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman speaks on her phone in front of the Library of Congress, John Adams Building, in Washington, US, on Nov 18, 2019.
A woman speaks on her phone in front of the Library of Congress, John Adams Building, in Washington, US, on Nov 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl rides on a Segway across Piazza del Popolo in Rome, on Nov 18, 2019.
A girl rides on a Segway across Piazza del Popolo in Rome, on Nov 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A flooded field reflecting snow-covered mountains near Hermagor, Austria, on Nov 18, 2019.
A flooded field reflecting snow-covered mountains near Hermagor, Austria, on Nov 18, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A farmer carries a Christmas tree during the harvest season in preparation for the Christmas Day at Stockeld Park, the largest Christmas trees plantation in Yorkshire.
A farmer carries a Christmas tree during the harvest season in preparation for the Christmas Day at Stockeld Park, the largest Christmas trees plantation in Yorkshire.PHOTO: DPA
A picture taken with a drone shows a person walking between chalets covered with fresh snow in Bellwald, Switzerland, on Nov 18, 2019.
A picture taken with a drone shows a person walking between chalets covered with fresh snow in Bellwald, Switzerland, on Nov 18, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visually impaired students from Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School and their sighted buddies, and hearing-impaired students from Beatty Secondary School at the spice garden in the Istana, on Nov 18, 2019.
Visually impaired students from Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School and their sighted buddies, and hearing-impaired students from Beatty Secondary School at the spice garden in the Istana, on Nov 18, 2019.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 