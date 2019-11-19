Today in Pictures, Nov 19, 2019

Anti-goverment protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University abseil onto a highway and escape before being forced to surrender during a police siege of the campus; Britain's Prince Charles is given a traditional welcome hongi, or nose-rubbing ceremony, as he arrives at Government House in Auckland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
