Today in Pictures, Nov 18, 2021

Red crabs begin annual migration on Christmas Island, flooding in South Kalimantan village, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
A photo released on November 18, 2021, show migrating red crabs on a road on Christmas Island, Australia, in this undated image obtained via social media. PHOTO: PARKS AUSTRALIA VIA REUTERS
A student walks past on the broken bridge hit by a river overflow following floods in Jaranih village, Central Hulu Sungai, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia November 17, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Castle Fun park remains flooded days after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, November 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An operations associate retrieving a bag of food waste deposited by hawkers from a food waste recycling point at East Coast Lagoon Food Village on November 17, 2021. Food waste at East Coast Lagoon Food Village will be converted into biogas to generate electricity with, in a first for Singapore’s hawker centres. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
People dressed as cartoon superheroes entertain a child diagnosed with cancer at the children hospital in Pristina on November 17, 2021, an event organized by Care for Kosovo Kids that provides all the medicines for the treatment of patients diagnosed with cancer. PHOTO: AFP
A sommelier pours 2021 Beaujolais Nouveau wine as people bathe in a red colored hot water bath, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release, at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, Japan, November 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Vehicles make their way over a bridge amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on November 17, 2021, shows newly-produced cars lined up surrounded by recent snow at a BMW factory in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.PHOTO: AFP
Lights illuminate the Sackler Crossing during a photocall at Kew Gardens in south west London, on November 19, 2021, to preview their "Christmas at Kew" light show event.PHOTO: AFP
A visitors walks through illuminated objects during the Christmas Garden event at Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
