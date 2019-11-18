Today in Pictures, Nov 18, 2019

An Orthodox believer stands on a pier during a procession dedicated to the anniversary of the anti-Bolshevik army's evacuation from Crimea in 1920, in Sevastopol, Crimea; a bodybuilder getting tan cream applied to her body before taking part in the Portugal Fit 2019 bodybuilding competition in Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An art installation titled When Love Beckons To You, Follow Him at the Sentosa Cove Village, Singapore, on Nov 17, 2019.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
A bodybuilder getting tan cream applied to her body before taking part in the Portugal Fit 2019 bodybuilding competition in Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Orthodox believer standing on a pier during a procession dedicated to the anniversary of anti-Bolshevik army's evacuation from Crimea in 1920, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters climb to the roof of The Egg, an abandoned cinema house, during a protest in Martyr Square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Patrouille de France, a unit of the French Air Force, performing an aerobatics demonstration during the first day of the 16th Dubai Air Show at Dubai World Central in Dubai, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People fish in the canal as gold, green and rust coloured leaves are seen during autumn in Thun-Leveque, France, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva performs during the exhibition gala for the 2019 Rostelecom Cup, in Megasport Sport Palace, Moscow, Russia, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
President Halimah Yacob (under canopy on the left) joins service users from Faith Acts on a Fast Craft Utility ride at Navy@Vivo 2019 on Nov 17, 2019.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People walk through the Colombia Shines festival at the Botanical Garden in Bogota, Colombia, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People walking on the Hochmosel Bridge ahead of its opening after eight years of construction in Zeltingen-Rachtig, Germany, on Nov 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
