Today in Pictures, Nov 17, 2023
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee walks on shore in Aceh province, Indonesia, a South Korean activist places a pair of shoes for each Palestinian killed in Gaza, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
11 min ago
https://str.sg/ix53
A Newly arrived Rohingya refugee walks to the beach after the local community decided to temporarily allow them to land for water and food in Ulee Madon, Aceh province, Indonesia, on Nov 16. About 250 Rohingya refugees reached western Indonesia on a overcrowded wooden boat, bringing the total number of refugees this week to nearly 600.
PHOTO : AFP
An activist places a pair of shoes symbolising Palestinians killed, amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on display during a rally in solidarity of Palestinians in Gaza, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov 17.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Miss Universe Panama, Natasha Vargas, parades during the Miss Universe 2023 typical costume gala, at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador on Nov 16.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Police uses a water cannon towards protesters outside the Vassil Levski Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Hungary, at the Vassil Levski Stadium in Sofia, on Nov 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Palestine's starting eleven gather for their national anthem ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between Lebanon and Palestine at the Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium in Sharjah on Nov 16.
PHOTO : AFP
A municipal worker clears plastic and garbage waste choking the Buckingham Canal water flow in Chennai on Nov 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Police try to detain a man after skirmishes between anti-Chinese Communist Party protesters and pro-China protesters near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, on Nov 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Dazzling colours adorn the 40th Christmas Light-Up along Orchard Road on Nov 16. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the Guest of Honour officiating the ceremony to mark the start of six-and-a-half weeks of festivities, including the first-ever Christmas Eve street party along Orchard Road.
PHOTO : Lim Yaohui/The Straits Times
A woman walks past a mural by Emmalene Blake in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Dublin, Ireland, Nov 15.
PHOTO : REUTERS
South Korea's star forward Son Heung-min (below) reacts after suffering an injury during the 2026 World Cup qualification group C football match between South Korea and Singapore at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov 16. Singapore eventually suffered a 5-0 loss to the Asian giants.
PHOTO : AFP
