Today in Pictures, Nov 17, 2021

Smog shrouds Agra, India, migrants attempt to cross EU and NATO border, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People visit the Mehtab Bagh complex behind the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra, India, on November 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Migrants set up a camp at the Bruzgi border post on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish Kuznica border crossing on November 15, 2021. Thousands of migrants -- most of them from the Middle East -- have crossed or attempted to cross the EU and NATO border since the summer. Western countries have accused the Belarusian regime, which is backed by Russia, of engineering the crisis in retaliation against EU sanctions, charges that Minsk has denied. PHOTO: BELTA VIA AFP
Crew members from Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron lead some of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides towards a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter for their evacuation, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: RCAF VIA REUTERS
CDF Dart officers at Kallang Fire Station who were involved in the rescue of a man injured atop a tower crane at a construction site in Beach Road last Friday are seen in a photo taken on November 16, 2021. The entire operation to bring him safely down to the ground took 2hr 45mins and involved 25 SCDF personnel, including Dart specialists, firefighters and ambulance crew. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
This photo taken on November 16, 2021 shows tour buses stored in a parking lot in Hong Kong as strict Covid-19 measures keep tourists away from the city impacting the tourism sector. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view taken on November 15, 2021 shows the city's main Christmas market 'Christmas in Winterland' in Spikersuppa in the centre of Oslo, near the Norwegian Parliament Stortinget. PHOTO: NTB VIA AFP
A couple in Korean traditional costume Hanbok enjoy an autumn day at Gyeongbok palace in Seoul, South Korea, November 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio in Contagem, Brazil, on November 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Five-weeks old African triplet lions Maleika, Jamila and Kumani play behind a window during their official presentation to the public at Gelsenkirchen's zoo "Erlebniswelt Zoom" (Discovery World Zoom) in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A zoo keeper catches a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Liberec Zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic, November 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
