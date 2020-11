Visitors to the Marina Bay waterfront promenade will be greeted by the sight of 27 Christmas trees, as seen in a photo taken on November 15, 2020, that will be lit up until Dec 26. The trees are part of the ChariTrees annual fund-raising effort, which will help the Samaritans of Singapore carry out intervention and suicide prevention services.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR