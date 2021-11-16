Today in Pictures, Nov 16, 2021

Car blast in Liverpool, Britain, Zhangye Danxia Geopark in China prepares to reopen, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Forensic police officers search the scene of a car blast outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, in Liverpool, Britain, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on November 15, 2021 shows a staff member spraying disinfectant at the Zhangye Danxia Geopark in Zhangye in China's northwestern Gansu province, as the park prepares to reopen after closing due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP
Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, Belarus, November 15, 2021. PHOTO: BelTA VIA REUTERS
A child covers his face while a municipal worker fumigates a slum area as a preventive measure against mosquito-born diseases in Kolkata on November 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man rides a bicycle along the sea wall past a barge that came loose from its mooring and crashed ashore after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 15, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Andy Warhol's "Nine Marylins", which sold for $47,373,000, is displayed during an auction of The Macklowe Collection, at Sotheby's on November 15, 2021, in New York City.PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on Nov 15, 2021, shows boys jumping into a swimming pool at the Jaref Valley hot natural water baths on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, November 12 , 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors wait for hot drinks at the traditional annual Christmas Market outside of Vienna's city hall in Vienna, Austria on November 15, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Automobiles move along the highway leaving light trails outside Moscow on November 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A lightning bolt strikes near the Uruguayan Yacht Club during a thunderstorm in Montevideo early on November 16, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
