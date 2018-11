Wine lovers raise their glasses filled with 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau wine as they bathe in a colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan on 15 Nov, 2018, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release. According to local media reports, about 5.3 million bottles of the wine will be imported in Japan by the end of the year. PHOTO:EPA-EFE/