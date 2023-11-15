Today in Pictures, Nov 15, 2023

Singapore’s Bird Paradise celebrates its opening, wrestlers compete in a ‘Sindhi Malakhra’ wrestling match in Pakistan , and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Visitors inside Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove as Bird Paradise celebrates it's opening on Nov 15.

 PHOTO : Lim Yaohui/The Straits Times
Wrestlers compete in a 'Sindhi Malakhra' wrestling match, a local ancient form of wrestling originated in Pakistan's Sindh region, during a local tournament in Karachi on November 14. PHOTO : AFP
Lightening illuminates the sky during a storm over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
Pet owners pray with their pet dogs as they arrive for a Shichi-Go-San blessing, traditionally performed for young children to ask for health and happiness, at Zama Shrine in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan, November 14. PHOTO : REUTERS
The 'Reichstag' building, seat of Germany's lower house of parliament, the 'Bundestag', is reflected in a puddle with autumn leaves in n Berlin, Germany, November 14. Meteorologist predict rainy weather conditions with temperatures of around 12 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days in the German capital. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A pedestrian uses a mobile phone as he covers himself with a plastic sheet while crossing a road during a heavy downpour in Chennai, India on November 14. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute, for the King's 75th Birthday from Tower Wharf, by Tower Bridge in central London on November 14. PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo shows people visiting a livestock market in Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, in China's southwestern Guizhou Province on November 14. PHOTO : AFP
A Palestinian woman gestures as she explains how her home was destroyed duing the Israeli bombardment, in Bureij in the central of Gaza Strip, on November 14, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP

