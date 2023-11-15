The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 15, 2023
Singapore’s Bird Paradise celebrates its opening, wrestlers compete in a ‘Sindhi Malakhra’ wrestling match in Pakistan , and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iNvi
Visitors inside Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove as Bird Paradise celebrates it's opening on Nov 15.
PHOTO : Lim Yaohui/The Straits Times
Wrestlers compete in a 'Sindhi Malakhra' wrestling match, a local ancient form of wrestling originated in Pakistan's Sindh region, during a local tournament in Karachi on November 14.
PHOTO : AFP
Lightening illuminates the sky during a storm over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Pet owners pray with their pet dogs as they arrive for a Shichi-Go-San blessing, traditionally performed for young children to ask for health and happiness, at Zama Shrine in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan, November 14.
PHOTO : REUTERS
The 'Reichstag' building, seat of Germany's lower house of parliament, the 'Bundestag', is reflected in a puddle with autumn leaves in n Berlin, Germany, November 14. Meteorologist predict rainy weather conditions with temperatures of around 12 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days in the German capital.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A pedestrian uses a mobile phone as he covers himself with a plastic sheet while crossing a road during a heavy downpour in Chennai, India on November 14.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute, for the King's 75th Birthday from Tower Wharf, by Tower Bridge in central London on November 14.
PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo shows people visiting a livestock market in Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, in China's southwestern Guizhou Province on November 14.
PHOTO : AFP
A Palestinian woman gestures as she explains how her home was destroyed duing the Israeli bombardment, in Bureij in the central of Gaza Strip, on November 14, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top