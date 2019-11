Police officers cover their heads with books and chairs during a nationwide earthquake and tsunami drill, in Manila, Philippines, Nov 14, 2019. The drill aims to enhance the emergency response and evacuation of citizens during a disaster. According to local media reports, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) urged people to take part in the drills, days after the island of Mindanao was struck by a series of powerful earthquakes.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE