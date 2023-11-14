The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Nov 14, 2023
Sikh warriors riding horses in Amritsar, India, a Leonid meteor streaks across the sky in the Italian alps, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iNjj
Nihang or Sikh warriors ride horses on the occasion of Fateh Divas in Amritsar, India on November 13.
PHOTO : AFP
A Leonid meteor streaks across the sky over the cross of San Bernardo Mount, near the village of Valmala in the Alps Region, northwestern Italy, on November 13.
PHOTO : AFP
A man walks amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on November 13.
PHOTO AFP
Collectors deliver a load of plastic waste scavenged from various environments including river channels and dump sites to T3 (EPZ) Limited, a recycling and repurposing factory in Athi River town, Machakos county on November 13.
PHOTO : AFP
A wounded Palestinian woman from the Baraka family is surrounded by her children upon their arrival at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes that hit their building on November 13. Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimise civilian suffering amid a massive air and ground operation that Hamas authorities say has already killed more than 11,000 people, including thousands of children.
PHOTO : AFP
Aermacchi MB-339 trainer aircraft of the Fursan al-Emarat (UAE Knights) aerobatics team release smoke as they fly over with an Emirates Airbus A380-861 jetliner aircraft during the 2023 Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central - Al-Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on November 13.
PHOTO : AFP
An Iranian man sits next to the symbolic shrouds of Gaza children's dead bodies during a gesture in a street in Tehran, Iran November 13.
PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo taken on November 12, 2023 shows a person walking along a lake at Beiling Park in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
PHOTO : AFP
Aerial shot showing a winter swimming enthusiast braving the cold temperatures as she swims at Beiling Park in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. on November 13.
PHOTO : AFP
Dancers perform at night during "Chiroptera", a new project by JR, Thomas Bangalter and Damien Jalet, in front of an installation by French artist JR, depicting the philosophical allegory of Plato's cave, covering part of the facade of the Opera Garnier opera house (Opera National de Paris) during it's renovation, in central Paris on November 12.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top