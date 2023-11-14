Today in Pictures, Nov 14, 2023

Sikh warriors riding horses in Amritsar, India, a Leonid meteor streaks across the sky in the Italian alps, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
Nihang or Sikh warriors ride horses on the occasion of Fateh Divas in Amritsar, India on November 13. PHOTO : AFP
A Leonid meteor streaks across the sky over the cross of San Bernardo Mount, near the village of Valmala in the Alps Region, northwestern Italy, on November 13. PHOTO : AFP
A man walks amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on November 13. PHOTO AFP
Collectors deliver a load of plastic waste scavenged from various environments including river channels and dump sites to T3 (EPZ) Limited, a recycling and repurposing factory in Athi River town, Machakos county on November 13. PHOTO : AFP
A wounded Palestinian woman from the Baraka family is surrounded by her children upon their arrival at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes that hit their building on November 13. Israel is facing intense international pressure to minimise civilian suffering amid a massive air and ground operation that Hamas authorities say has already killed more than 11,000 people, including thousands of children. PHOTO : AFP
Aermacchi MB-339 trainer aircraft of the Fursan al-Emarat (UAE Knights) aerobatics team release smoke as they fly over with an Emirates Airbus A380-861 jetliner aircraft during the 2023 Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central - Al-Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on November 13. PHOTO : AFP
An Iranian man sits next to the symbolic shrouds of Gaza children's dead bodies during a gesture in a street in Tehran, Iran November 13. PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo taken on November 12, 2023 shows a person walking along a lake at Beiling Park in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. PHOTO : AFP
Aerial shot showing a winter swimming enthusiast braving the cold temperatures as she swims at Beiling Park in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. on November 13. PHOTO : AFP
Dancers perform at night during "Chiroptera", a new project by JR, Thomas Bangalter and Damien Jalet, in front of an installation by French artist JR, depicting the philosophical allegory of Plato's cave, covering part of the facade of the Opera Garnier opera house (Opera National de Paris) during it's renovation, in central Paris on November 12. PHOTO : AFP

