Today in Pictures, Nov 14, 2022
G20 summit in Bali, Autumn colours in Tokyo and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
32 min ago
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.
REUTERS
Winner British Formula One driver George Russell (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and second placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (2L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates with supporters after the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 13 November 2022.
EPA-EFE
Traditional Arab head dresses with colors of international flags are seen at an underground metro shop, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar November 13, 2022.
REUTERS
People have their photographs taken as they throw fallen leaves in autumn colours in Tokyo on November 13, 2022..
AFP
People watch a mural depicting child overthrowing a man in judo clothes, in a style resembling the works of British street artist Banksy, at a wall of a building that was destroyed during shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, 13 November 2022. A photo of a mural in Borodyanka depicting a gymnast was shared by Banksy on his social media channel on 11 November, while other works attributed to him in different locations in Ukraine and resembling Banksy's style have not been shared on the artist's channel yet. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.
EPA-EFE
A gaucho falls from a colt at a rodeo exhibition during the 83rd Tradition Festival in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, on November 12, 2022. - The celebration aims to preserve gaucho traditions. A gaucho is described as a country man, nomadic horseman and cowboy of the Argentine pampas. Is recognized for his skill in mastering the horse, raising and hunting wild cattle, in addition to his technique for the preservation and zason of one of the best meats in the world.
AFP
A visitor walks past an illuminated coronavirus (COVID-19) model as he visit the "Mini-Worlds on the Way of Illumination" (Mini-Mondes en voie d'illumination) exhibition during the Light Festival preview at the Jardin des Plantes (Botanical garden) in Paris, France, November 12, 2022.
REUTERS
Members of a forensic team work after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. - Turkish President condemned the "vile attack" that ripped through central Istanbul, and said it killed six people and wounded over 50 others, on November 13, 2022.
AFP
