Today in Pictures, Nov 14, 2022

People watch a mural depicting child overthrowing a man in judo clothes, in a style resembling the works of British street artist Banksy, at a wall of a building that was destroyed during shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, 13 November 2022. A photo of a mural in Borodyanka depicting a gymnast was shared by Banksy on his social media channel on 11 November, while other works attributed to him in different locations in Ukraine and resembling Banksy's style have not been shared on the artist's channel yet. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

EPA-EFE