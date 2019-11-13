Today in Pictures, Nov 13, 2019

A dog walks over rubble in the Rouviere quarter of Le Teil, south-eastern France, after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake struck the area; a person wades through flooded St Mark's Square in Venice, Italy; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A dog walks on the rubble of fallen masonry in the Rouviere quarter of Le Teil, south-eastern France, on Nov 12, 2019, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck the area.PHOTO: AFP
A person wades through flooded St Mark's Square in Venice during an exceptional "Alta Acqua" high tide water level late on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves during the men's singles round-robin match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the O2 Arena in London, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People demonstrate against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A protester is seen through broken glass after demonstrators vandalised Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees perform a ritual by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Karthika or Kartik month in Hyderabad, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Residents defend a property from a bush fire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Vanessa Low of Australia competes in the women's Long Jump T63 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The sun sets behind the Frauenkirche church in Dresden, Germany, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
