Today in Pictures, Nov 12, 2021

Christmas light-up in Orchard Road, Single's Day in China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
The Orchard Road Christmas light-up on November 11, 2021. Themed "Christmas in Bloom", this year's iteration will see the shopping street set aglow with about 68km of fairy lights and oversized floral decorations, with some parts dressed with bold ne
The Orchard Road Christmas light-up on November 11, 2021. Themed "Christmas in Bloom", this year's iteration will see the shopping street set aglow with about 68km of fairy lights and oversized floral decorations, with some parts dressed with bold neon lights. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Delivery workers sort packages on a street in Beijing on November 12, 2021, a day after "Singles’ Day", the biggest shopping day of the year.
Delivery workers sort packages on a street in Beijing on November 12, 2021, a day after "Singles’ Day", the biggest shopping day of the year. PHOTO: AFP
Railway workers clear snow from a train in Chifeng, China's northern Inner Mongolia region, on November 9, 2021.
Railway workers clear snow from a train in Chifeng, China's northern Inner Mongolia region, on November 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on November 8, 2021, shows a panda playing in its enclosure after snowfall in Xian in China's northern Shaanxi province, November 7, 2021.
A photo released on November 8, 2021, shows a panda playing in its enclosure after snowfall in Xian in China's northern Shaanxi province, November 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Mary Jane McWilliams from Fredrick, Maryland, visits her son's grave on Veterans Day, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2021.
Mary Jane McWilliams from Fredrick, Maryland, visits her son's grave on Veterans Day, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers harvest vanami shrimp type developed using biofloc cultivation in Lambung Village, Banda Aceh, Indonesia. November 12, 2021.
Workers harvest vanami shrimp type developed using biofloc cultivation in Lambung Village, Banda Aceh, Indonesia. November 12, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture taken on November 10, 2021 shows Rujm el-Hiri, an archaeological site of the early bronze age II period (3000–2700 BCE) located at the centre of the Israel-annexed Golan Heights near the settlement of Yonatan.
A picture taken on November 10, 2021 shows Rujm el-Hiri, an archaeological site of the early bronze age II period (3000–2700 BCE) located at the centre of the Israel-annexed Golan Heights near the settlement of Yonatan.PHOTO: AFP
A long exposure shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, as it is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. No
A long exposure shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, as it is launched carrying three NASA and one ESA astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. November 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Local resident Anna Lozhnikova rows a boat from the village of Kopay to the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia November 10, 2021.
Local resident Anna Lozhnikova rows a boat from the village of Kopay to the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia November 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walks past the "1/30th of a Second Underwater" by Wang Wei during a media preview at "M+" visual culture museum in Hong Kong, China. November 11, 2021.
A woman walks past the "1/30th of a Second Underwater" by Wang Wei during a media preview at "M+" visual culture museum in Hong Kong, China. November 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 