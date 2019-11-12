Today in Pictures, Nov 12, 2019

Passengers silhouetted against the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London, Britain; a Thai woman floats her lighted "krathong" into the Chao Phraya river during the annual Thai Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Passengers silhouetted against the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London, Britain, on Nov 11, 2019.
Passengers silhouetted against the moon as they ride on the Emirates Air Line cable car over the River Thames in London, Britain, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A passenger looks out of a taxi window while passing through Times Square, following the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, on Nov 11, 2019.
A passenger looks out of a taxi window while passing through Times Square, following the Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water canon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, on Nov 11, 2019.
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water canon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman practises yoga in front of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge as winds blow smoke from bushfires over the CBD in Sydney, Australia, on Nov 12, 2019.
A woman practises yoga in front of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge as winds blow smoke from bushfires over the CBD in Sydney, Australia, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People with torches march to commemorate the soldiers who fought for Latvia's independence during the Lacplesis Day celebration in Liepaja, Latvia, on Nov 11, 2019.
People with torches march to commemorate the soldiers who fought for Latvia's independence during the Lacplesis Day celebration in Liepaja, Latvia, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People view the San Francisco skyline from the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, on Nov 11, 2019.
People view the San Francisco skyline from the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A Thai woman floats her lighted "krathong" into the Chao Phraya river during the annual Thai Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 11, 2019.
A Thai woman floats her lighted "krathong" into the Chao Phraya river during the annual Thai Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Switzerland's Roger Federer plays against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the men's singles round-robin match on day one of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on Nov 10, 2019.
Switzerland's Roger Federer plays against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the men's singles round-robin match on day one of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on Nov 10, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A duck rests on a tube leading to the Auer Muehlbach creek in Munich, southern Germany, on Nov 11, 2019.
A duck rests on a tube leading to the Auer Muehlbach creek in Munich, southern Germany, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A ragpicker steers his boat to collect plastic bottles and other recyclable items from the polluted Bharalu River as schoolchildren look on in Guwahati, India, on Nov 11, 2019.
A ragpicker steers his boat to collect plastic bottles and other recyclable items from the polluted Bharalu River as schoolchildren look on in Guwahati, India, on Nov 11, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 