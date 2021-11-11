Today in Pictures, Nov 11, 2021

French balloonist breaks world record for standing on hot air balloon, Remembrance Day in Sydney, Australia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
4 min ago
This selfie picture taken on November 10, 2021, shows French balloonist Remi Ouvrard setting a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters, in Chatellerault, western France.
This selfie picture taken on November 10, 2021, shows French balloonist Remi Ouvrard setting a world record by standing on the top of a hot air balloon for the Telethon at an altitude of over 3637 meters, in Chatellerault, western France. PHOTO: REMI OUVRARD VIA AFP
Poppy flowers are projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails during a Remembrance Day 2021 Dawn Service at Campbells Cove in Sydney, Australia, November 11, 2021. Remembrance Day is an memorial day annually observed in Commonwealth countries on Nove
Poppy flowers are projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails during a Remembrance Day 2021 Dawn Service at Campbells Cove in Sydney, Australia, November 11, 2021. Remembrance Day is an memorial day annually observed in Commonwealth countries on November 11 since the end of the WWI to honour soldiers who have died in the line of duty. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the Catafalque party set up at the Stone of Remembrance during the Remembrance Day 2021 National Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra, Australia, November 11, 2021.
Members of the Catafalque party set up at the Stone of Remembrance during the Remembrance Day 2021 National Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra, Australia, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A family of five were seen dining at a restaurant at the Great World shopping mall on November 10, 2021, as the new rule for dining at eateries for five fully vaccinated persons from the same household kicked in.
A family of five were seen dining at a restaurant at the Great World shopping mall on November 10, 2021, as the new rule for dining at eateries for five fully vaccinated persons from the same household kicked in. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Polish service members are seen through a barbed wire fence as hundreds of migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it in the Grodno region, Belarus, November 10, 2021.
Polish service members are seen through a barbed wire fence as hundreds of migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it in the Grodno region, Belarus, November 10, 2021. PHOTO: BelTA VIA REUTERS
Storm, a 10 metre tall ‘goddess of the sea’ puppet who carries a message of the oceans in crisis, moves through the streets of Glasgow on November 10, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.
Storm, a 10 metre tall ‘goddess of the sea’ puppet who carries a message of the oceans in crisis, moves through the streets of Glasgow on November 10, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. PHOTO: AFP
A section of the U.S. and Mexico border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 9, 2021.
A section of the U.S. and Mexico border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 9, 2021.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A woman with an umbrella sits on the blue chairs of the "Promenade des anglais" in the French riviera city of Nice, on November 10, 2021.
A woman with an umbrella sits on the blue chairs of the "Promenade des anglais" in the French riviera city of Nice, on November 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People jump into the water from the Orakei Wharf as coronavirus disease lockdown restrictions are eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021.
People jump into the water from the Orakei Wharf as coronavirus disease lockdown restrictions are eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wind turbine are seen over the clouds on November 10, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France.
Wind turbine are seen over the clouds on November 10, 2021 in Chatellerault, western France. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 