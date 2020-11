Daredevil motorcycle rider Captain Shivam Singh (C) from the 'Tornadoes' motorcycle acrobatic team of the Indian Armed Forces comes out ablaze after catching fire while riding his bike through a tunnel of fire during an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records in Bangalore on November 10, 2020. Shivam Singh broke the Guinness Book of World Records passing 127 m and escaped with minor injuries.

PHOTO: AFP