Today in Pictures, Nov 10, 2023

Residents of Kibbutz Kfar Azza and relatives of hostages abducted by Palestinian militants during the Oct 7 attack and currently held in the Gaza Strip fly kites in memory of victims of the attack and calling for the release of their loved ones in Tel Aviv on Nov 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians fleeing from their homes during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Nov 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walking at the Holocaust Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, on the day of the 85th anniversary of 'Kristallnacht' also known as Night of Broken Glass, the Nazi pogrom against Jews, in Berlin, Germany Nov 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Birds flying above the water at Semakau Landfill phase 1’s unfilled cell 3, Nov 7, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Gallery assistants studying a detail of "Gassed", a 1919 oil painting by US artist John Singer Sargent inside the new Blavatnik Art, Film and Photography Galleries at The Imperial War Museum in London on Nov 9, 2023, at a press preview ahead of the Galleries' opening. PHOTO: AFP
A flooded street in Neuville-sous-Montreuil, northern France, on Nov 9, 2023. The Pas-de-Calais region was once again hit by torrential rains, and was placed on red alert for flooding for the second time in a week, with a historic rise in water levels on Nov 7. PHOTO: AFP
75 upper primary students from Boon Lay Primary School who are also beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund were treated to a day out at Universal Studios Singapore on Nov 10, 2023 as part of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore’s celebrations of its 75th anniversary this year. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, playing with one of the cats that belongs to the Harb family who survived Israeli airstrikes, at a tent camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look at an installation called "Empty Beds" where 241 beds represent the number of hostages held in Gaza who were seized in the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking pictures with a carcass of a male whale shark, about 10 metres long and weighing 1.5 tonnes, after it washed up on Garongan Beach, Yogyakarta, on Nov 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A taxi driver driving his cab, decorated with different foreign currency bank notes, in Bangkok on Nov 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

