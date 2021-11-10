Today in Pictures, Nov 10, 2021

Lightning flashes in the sky in Singapore, astronauts return home after space mission, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Lightning streaking across the sky amid heavy rain in Serangoon North on November 9, 2021. The National Environment Agency has forecast thundery showers daily from today (Nov 10) till Saturday.
Lightning streaking across the sky amid heavy rain in Serangoon North on November 9, 2021. The National Environment Agency has forecast thundery showers daily from today (Nov 10) till Saturday. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/STEPHANIE YEOW
This NASA handout photo shows (from L) ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Aki Hoshide, inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeav
This NASA handout photo shows (from L) ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Aki Hoshide, inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, November 8, 2021. PHOTO: NASA VIA AFP
An employee holds up the frame of an original early 19th century replica of the Mona Lisa, in Paris at the Christie's auction house on November 9, 2021. This interpretation of the famous painting of Leonard De Vinci, called the castle of Isle de Noe,
An employee holds up the frame of an original early 19th century replica of the Mona Lisa, in Paris at the Christie's auction house on November 9, 2021. This interpretation of the famous painting of Leonard De Vinci, called the castle of Isle de Noe, from the name of the place where it has been kept in the Gers, southern France, since its acquisition by William de Noe in 1845-1846, has remained until today completely unknown to the market and has never appeared in a public sale. PHOTO: AFP
A makeshift memorial for the concertgoers who died in a stampede during a Travis Scott performance at the 2021 Astroworld Festival grows in Houston, Texas, November 9, 2021.
A makeshift memorial for the concertgoers who died in a stampede during a Travis Scott performance at the 2021 Astroworld Festival grows in Houston, Texas, November 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This videograb taken from footage released by The Ministry of Justice-Comms and Foreign Affairs Tuvalu on November 9, 2021, shows Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe standing thigh-deep in seawater off the coast of Tuvalu, as he addresses delegates
This videograb taken from footage released by The Ministry of Justice-Comms and Foreign Affairs Tuvalu on November 9, 2021, shows Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe standing thigh-deep in seawater off the coast of Tuvalu, as he addresses delegates at the ongoing COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF JUSTICE-COMMS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS TUVALU VIA AFP
A macaque bites on a windshield wiper in a car park in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2021.
A macaque bites on a windshield wiper in a car park in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man bathes in the waters of Yamuna river amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021.
A man bathes in the waters of Yamuna river amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photograph of a soldier on a commemorative cross with a poppy is seen amongst other commemorative crosses and poppies at the Field of Remembrance in Saltwell Park in Gateshead, Britain November 9, 2021.
A photograph of a soldier on a commemorative cross with a poppy is seen amongst other commemorative crosses and poppies at the Field of Remembrance in Saltwell Park in Gateshead, Britain November 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple with oil lamps, praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 9, 2021.
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple with oil lamps, praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 9, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Cast member Lady Gaga arrives at the UK Premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' at Leicester Square in London, Britain, November 9, 2021.
Cast member Lady Gaga arrives at the UK Premiere of the film 'House of Gucci' at Leicester Square in London, Britain, November 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 