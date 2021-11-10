Today in Pictures, Nov 10, 2021

This videograb taken from footage released by The Ministry of Justice-Comms and Foreign Affairs Tuvalu on November 9, 2021, shows Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe standing thigh-deep in seawater off the coast of Tuvalu, as he addresses delegates at the ongoing COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

PHOTO: MINISTRY OF JUSTICE-COMMS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS TUVALU VIA AFP