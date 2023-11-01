The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Nov 1, 2023
Changi Airport Terminal 2 fully reopens in Singapore, a fight breaks out on a flooded street in Northern Ireland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
2 sec ago
Published
53 min ago
https://str.sg/iG9o
Visitors taking in Dreamscape, a new garden that combines 20,000 plants with digital content in the ceiling, in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2 on the day of its full reopening on Nov 1.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Members of the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins standing at centre ice for a moment of silence on Oct 30, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US. They were honouring former Penguin forward Adam Johnson (featured on the scoreboard), who was tragically killed in a hockey related accident in Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman making the sign of the cross at the Wall of Grief monument on a remembrance day for the victims of political repressions in Moscow, Russia, Oct 30.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man carrying the body of his son Ahmed al-Badrasawi, who was killed in Israeli strikes, at Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip, Oct 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinians searching for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Oct 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Anti-war protesters raising their “bloody” hands behind US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's US$106 billion (S$145 billion) national security supplemental funding request to support Israel and Ukraine, as well as bolster border security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Oct 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Policemen in bulletproof vests controlling traffic near the Warabi Post Office building, where a suspected gunman took hostages and barricaded himself in Warabi City, Saitama prefecture in Japan, Oct 31.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fight breaking out in the streets after heavy rain caused extensive flooding, ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciaran, in the city centre of Newry, Northern Ireland, Oct 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia leaving after the Princess swore allegiance to the Constitution during a ceremony at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Oct 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A costumed participant posing for a photograph during Halloween celebrations at Yarraville Village in Melbourne, Australia, Oct 31.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Revelers posing for a photograph during Halloween celebrations in Hong Kong, China on Oct 31.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz arriving at the court to play against Roman Safiullin for their men's singles match on day two of the ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris on Oct 31.
PHOTO: AFP
Peru's Lucca Mesinas competing during the men's surfing shortboard bronze medal final of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Punta de Lobos beach in Pichilemu, Chile, on Oct 30.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
