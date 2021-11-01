Today in Pictures, Nov 1, 2021

Flooding in Maryland, US, sinkhole opens up near Dead Sea in Israel, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A group of people walk on the sea wall as a man kayaks through the flooded parking lot in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, on October 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An abandoned holiday village is damaged by a large sinkhole near the Dead Sea in Ein Gedi, Israel October 30, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Angel Rufino de Haro, the so-called 'Mariquelo', observes the tradition of climbing up the New Cathedral's bell tower in Salamanca, Spain, October 31, 2021, to ring the bells. Every year, since 1755, the 'Mariquelo' walks up the 300 steps of the clock tower to ring the bells on Oct 31 to thank God for preserving the city's cathedral during the Great Lisbon Earthquake.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People look at a home decorated with pumpkins and ghosts for Halloween, in Burbank, California, October 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Singapore General Hospital (SGH) lit up its iconic Bowyer Block in a beautiful indigo blue to commemorate World Stroke Day on Oct 29, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin (centre) touring the Body Snatchers exhibition at its launch at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum on October 29, 2021. They are looking at Candiru, a parasitic catfish. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
Men holding fuel canisters crowd a fuel pump amid a nationwide shortage of fuel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Power-generating windmill turbines are seen during sunset near Bourlon, France, October 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Two five-day-old male and female African white lion cubs rest in a baby crib at the La Pequena Africa (Little Africa) animal reserve in Jimena de la Frontera, Spain, October 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on October 31, 2021, shows art handlers Becky and Adam with the "Girl With Balloon" diptych by British artist Banksy, which forms part of the upcoming auction on October 15 at Christie's, "20th/21st Century: Evening Sale Including Thinking Italian,"in London, Britain, October 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
