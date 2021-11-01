Today in Pictures, Nov 1, 2021

Angel Rufino de Haro, the so-called 'Mariquelo', observes the tradition of climbing up the New Cathedral's bell tower in Salamanca, Spain, October 31, 2021, to ring the bells. Every year, since 1755, the 'Mariquelo' walks up the 300 steps of the clock tower to ring the bells on Oct 31 to thank God for preserving the city's cathedral during the Great Lisbon Earthquake.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE