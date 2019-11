This handout picture released on November 1, 2019 by the Zoo Berlin shows Berlin's two-month-old giant panda cubs at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin. They are the first giant panda offspring in Germany. The Berlin panda Meng Meng gave birth to twins on August 31, 2019. On loan from China, Meng Meng and male panda Jiao Qing arrived in Berlin in June 2017. While the cubs are born in Berlin, they remain Chinese and must be returned to China within four years after they have been weaned.

PHOTO: AFP