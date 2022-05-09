The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 9, 2022
A display of illuminated lotus lanterns in Seoul, Trabzonspor fans celebrate winning the Super Lig in Turkey, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A couple take a selfie next to a display of illuminated lotus lanterns with prayers and names attached to them during celebrations for Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Trabzonspor football fans celebrate winning the Super Lig, Istanbul, Turkey, May 8, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
People queue outside a polling precinct to cast their ballots, during the national elections in Tondo, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This photograph taken on May 8, 2022, shows the letter Z, on an administrative building through windows with light, which has become a symbol of support for Russian military action in Ukraine, in central Moscow.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy looks out a bus window as people evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia on May 8, 2022. Eight buses carrying 174 Mariupol civilians, including 40 evacuated from the Black Sea port's besieged Azovstal steelworks, arrived in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, an AFP reporter witnessed.
PHOTO: AFP
Bono (Paul David Hewson), an Irish singer-songwriter, activist, and the lead vocalist of the rock band U2, Antytila (centre), a Ukrainian musical band leader and now the serviceman in the Ukrainian Army Taras Topolia, and guitarist David Howell Evans aka 'The Edge' perform at a subway station, which is a bomb shelter, in the centre of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on May 8, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual 'Finale nationale de la race d'Herens' (Herens national cow fighting finals) or 'Battle of the Queens' in Aproz, Switzerland, May 8, 2022. Each year when taken to the alpine pastures, the cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership. The competition continues until a new queen has forced all the other cows to retreat.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This picture taken on May 8, 2022 shows an aerial view of buffaloes walking on the shores of the Shatt al-Arab waterway north of Iraq's southern city of Basra.
PHOTO: AFP
Drivers steer their all-terrain vehicles (ATV) through a mud pit during the Jeep Sprint Festival of the off-roader club 'Offroad Kings' in the village of Ozernoe, Kyrgyzstan, May 8, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Enraged crowd loot a truck transporting cooking gas cylinders in Colombo on May 8, 2022, who had been waiting in line overnight for supplies. Outnumbered police watched helplessly as men climbed onto the truck and got away with 84 cylinders of gas, officials said.
PHOTO: AFP
Contestants Subwoolfer pose on the "Turquoise Carpet" during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8, 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Competitors pedal their kinetic sculpture on the water at Baltimore harbour during Baltimore Kinetic Sculpture Race in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
