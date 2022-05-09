Today in Pictures, May 9, 2022

Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual 'Finale nationale de la race d'Herens' (Herens national cow fighting finals) or 'Battle of the Queens' in Aproz, Switzerland, May 8, 2022. Each year when taken to the alpine pastures, the cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership. The competition continues until a new queen has forced all the other cows to retreat.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE