Executive photojournalist Kevin Lim took home the silver award for the Best in News Photography category at the Asian Media Awards ceremony on May 8, 2019. Executive sub-editor Adeline Chua, collected the bronze award for the Best in Newspaper Overall Design on behalf of The Straits Times, while executive photojournalist Kua Chee Siong won the bronze award in the Best in Feature Photography category. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO