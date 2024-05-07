The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 7, 2024
Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes in Bangkok, a voter leaving after casting her ballot in Karnataka, India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 07, 2024, 02:08 PM
Published
May 07, 2024, 02:08 PM
Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes cooling themselves with handheld fans amid hot weather, at the Temple of Dawn, or Wat Arun, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A voter from the Hakki Pikki tribal community, leaving after casting her ballot at a polling station during the third phase of voting, for the India's general election, in the state of Karnataka, on May 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Vietnamese soldiers taking part in a performance during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu victory over French colonial forces, at a stadium in Dien Bien Phu city, on May 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Pro-Israel demonstrators interrupting the pro-Palestinian protest at the campus of the University of Amsterdam, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Planes on a flooded runway at the Salgado Filho International Airport, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The flooded Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
The scene of a building collapse where several construction workers are thought to be trapped in the city of George, South Africa, on May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman cries while holding the body of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A polling station official showing a ballot paper, as they count votes at a polling station at a school in the Abena district in N'Djamena, on May 6, 2024, during Chad's presidential election.
PHOTO: AFP
The original musical scores of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 are pictured at the library's treasure chamber in Berlin, Germany, on
May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
