Today in Pictures, May 6, 2024

A volunteer carries a wounded dog as they bring back animals from the abandoned area at the foot of Mount Ruang volcano (background) on Tagulandang Island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on May 4, 2024. Mount Ruang erupted three times on April 30, spewing lava and ash more than 5km into the sky and forcing the authorities to issue evacuation orders for 12,000 locals.

PHOTO: AFP