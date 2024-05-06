The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 6, 2024
A melted Darth Vader helmet on display at Los Angeles, Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 06, 2024, 03:15 PM
Published
May 06, 2024, 01:39 PM
A melted Darth Vader helmet is displayed during Across The Galaxy, a Star Wars-inspired May the Fourth celebration, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on May 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the annual Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church, a day before Orthodox Easter on May 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A tearful Mr Periathambi Senthilmurugan, better known as Sam, closing his shop, the iconic Thambi Magazine Store in Holland Road Shopping Centre, for the last time on May 5, 2024. Many customers made the journey to show support for the store.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Russian service members get ready before a rehearsal for a military parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on May 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of flooded streets at the Navegantes neighbourhood in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 4, 2024. The floods caused by the intense rains that hit southern Brazil left at least 56 dead and 67 missing.
PHOTO: AFP
A young man looks on as a woman takes a horse ride along a beach in Banju, Gambia, on May 4, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer carries a wounded dog as they bring back animals from the abandoned area at the foot of Mount Ruang volcano (background) on Tagulandang Island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi, on May 4, 2024. Mount Ruang erupted three times on April 30, spewing lava and ash more than 5km into the sky and forcing the authorities to issue evacuation orders for 12,000 locals.
PHOTO: AFP
