Today in Pictures, May 6, 2021

Protest in Myanmar, restaurants in Singapore prepare for Phase 2, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, May 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Restaurant manager Ken Lim and supervisor Annie Wong shifting tables to accommodate smaller dining group sizes at Yun Nans restaurant at Westgate mall on May 5, 2021. From Saturday to May 30, dining party sizes at eateries will be reduced to groups of up to five, down from eight currently. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Buddhist monks are sprayed with disinfectant by rescue volunteers from the Siam Nonthaburi foundation after the funeral of a woman who died after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi on May 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In this picture taken on May 4, 2021, a volunteer sprays disinfectants on Shiite Muslim devotees as they take part in a procession to commemorate the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad's companion and son-in-law Imam Ali amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Quetta, Pakistan.PHOTO: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of the tomb of French Emperor Napoleon (1769-1821) during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of his death in the "Chapelle Saint-Jerome" at the Invalides in Paris on May 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A worker sorts used plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Dhaka on May 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag over Red Square during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The performance of Okwui Okpokwasili's On the way, undone, along New York's High Line, May 4, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Sunrise over Roker Pier and Lighthouse in Sunderland, Britain May 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A newborn elephant cub is pictured at the Rotterdam Zoo on May 5, 2021. PHOTO: ANP VIA AFP
