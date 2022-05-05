Today in Pictures, May 5, 2022

Children cross the street in front of a horse-drawn delivering different beers made by Windsor & Eton Brewery, in Windsor, England, on April 28th, 2022. - Windsor & Eton brewery created the Castle Hill beer, specially to mark the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years on the throne. "We call it Castle Hill because when the queen first came to the throne, the ascension was announced on the Castle Hill at Windsor," explains Will Calvert, director of the Windsor & Eton brewery, which is bathed in the sweet smell of malt and hot water.

PHOTO: AFP