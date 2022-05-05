The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 5, 2022
People enjoy the sunset in Vlora, Albania, a replica of the Miami marina is seen ahead of the Miami Grand Prix and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
38 min ago
People enjoy the sunset in Vlora, Albania, May 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
General view of a replica of the Miami marina is seen ahead of the Miami Grand Prix .
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial picture shows Palestinian youths celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, on rides and swings at a fairground in Kharas village north of the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 4, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A view of the dust covered sky during a sandstorm, in Baghdad, Iraq, May 5, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children cross the street in front of a horse-drawn delivering different beers made by Windsor & Eton Brewery, in Windsor, England, on April 28th, 2022. - Windsor & Eton brewery created the Castle Hill beer, specially to mark the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years on the throne. "We call it Castle Hill because when the queen first came to the throne, the ascension was announced on the Castle Hill at Windsor," explains Will Calvert, director of the Windsor & Eton brewery, which is bathed in the sweet smell of malt and hot water.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of the California Aqueduct (Top L), which moves water from northern California to the state's drier south, passing near a golf course in Kern County on May 4, 2022 in Taft, California. A water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California with water restrictions beginning June 1st for 6 million residents amid drought conditions.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial picture shows traditional fishing boats moored at a pier in Jakarta on May 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Storm clouds above a rapeseed field near Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 04 May 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
TODAY IN PICTURES
