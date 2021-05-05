Today in Pictures, May 5, 2021

Fans celebrate Star Wars day in Taipei, Taiwan, protest in Paris, France, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Star Wars fans pose for a photograph during the Star Wars day celebration inside the Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, 2021. Star Wars Day is celebrated annually on 04 May by fans across the world.
Star Wars fans pose for a photograph during the Star Wars day celebration inside the Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, 2021. Star Wars Day is celebrated annually on 04 May by fans across the world. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) organisation hold a flare as they stand chained to the gates of the National Assembly (French Parliament) in Paris on May 4, 2021, during a demonstration to protest against the climate bill.
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) organisation hold a flare as they stand chained to the gates of the National Assembly (French Parliament) in Paris on May 4, 2021, during a demonstration to protest against the climate bill. PHOTO: AFP
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad, India, on May 4, 2021.
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad, India, on May 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus disease victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 3, 2021.
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus disease victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shiite Muslim women worshippers gather to pray near the Imam Hussein shrine in Iraq's central holy shrine city of Karbala in the early hours of May 4, 2021.
Shiite Muslim women worshippers gather to pray near the Imam Hussein shrine in Iraq's central holy shrine city of Karbala in the early hours of May 4, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows city buses parked up in the bus depot following the suspension of public transport services amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Tbilisi on May 4, 2021.
An aerial view shows city buses parked up in the bus depot following the suspension of public transport services amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Tbilisi on May 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People queueing for Covid-19 tests at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio St 54 on 4 May 2021.
People queueing for Covid-19 tests at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio St 54 on 4 May 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A boy, wearing face mask and using his handphone, is seen lying on a heart-shaped design at Pasir Ris Street on May 03, 2021.
A boy, wearing face mask and using his handphone, is seen lying on a heart-shaped design at Pasir Ris Street on May 03, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Storm clouds are seen over housing blocks in Bishan on May 04, 2021.
Storm clouds are seen over housing blocks in Bishan on May 04, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
"Dioni", a 17-year-old giraffe of Niger (Giraffa Camelopardalis) (L) takes care of her three-month-old son named "Kano" at the zoological park "Zoo de la Fleche" in La Fleche, north-western France on May 4, 2021.
"Dioni", a 17-year-old giraffe of Niger (Giraffa Camelopardalis) (L) takes care of her three-month-old son named "Kano" at the zoological park "Zoo de la Fleche" in La Fleche, north-western France on May 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 